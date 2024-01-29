Norwalk Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes

Today, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on January 24, 2024, a Monroe County jury convicted 46 year old, Jonathan L. Ellenburg, of four charges including,

two counts of Repeated Sexual Assault of A Child, and two counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a

Child- Sexual Contact or Sexual Intercourse with a Person Under Age of 13.

The convictions came after a two and a half day jury trial. The charges against Ellenburg stem from

conduct that occurred between September of 2012 and April of 2018, during which time Ellenburg

repeatedly sexually assaulted three different victims. Ellenburg refused to be present during the

proceedings and instead appeared via video from a cell at the Monroe County Jail each morning and

advised the Court that he (Ellenburg) would not be participating.

After two and a half days of trial, the jury deliberated for approximately an hour and a half before

reaching their verdicts. Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger stated, “This was a difficult

case. The victims in this case have been presented with extremely difficult circumstances in their lives,

despite these circumstances they demonstrated a tremendous amount of strength and courage by

taking the stand and describing the deplorable acts Mr. Ellenburg committed against them. We are

grateful for the careful attention the jury paid to this serious matter and for the verdicts they returned.

The verdicts will hopefully give some level of relief to the three victims who Mr. Ellenburg repeatedly

sexually assaulted.”

The prosecution of the case was handled by Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger with

support and assistance by the staff of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation of the case was led by Detective John Brose of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office,

with assistance the Village of Norwalk Police Department and Monroe County Human Services.

Croninger praised the work of Detective Brose and all officers involved, “This was a difficult and

emotional case. The investigation needed to be done in an effective but sensitive manner. Detective

Brose demonstrated a tremendous amount of skill and empathy throughout his investigation, and

without his highly professional and effective work, convictions would not have been possible.”

Ellenburg is currently serving a prison sentence related to other crimes he committed previously. After

conviction, he was returned to the Kettle Moraine Correctional Facility to await sentencing.

Source: WRJC.com







