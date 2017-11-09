Northwoods assistant principal honored
A Northwoods assistant principal has been named Wisconsin Assistant Principal of the Year.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Rep. Brooks Authors Bill to Enhance Wisconsin’s Workforce6 hours ago
- Merger of UW campuses expected to get green light from regents, despite calls to slow down6 hours ago
- House Democrat Mark Pocan has triple bypass surgery6 hours ago
- Iowa military museum may close amid financial struggles6 hours ago
- Bill targets adults who let teenagers drink in their homes6 hours ago
- SPECIAL REPORT: Central Wisconsin’s changing climate7 hours ago
- SSM Health cuts 1 percent of jobs7 hours ago
- Streetwise: Dairy Queen, Dairy Treat closures mark end of ice cream season7 hours ago
- Minnesota state senator accused of sexually harassing women7 hours ago
- University of Wisconsin regents to vote on merging campuses7 hours ago
- Bad River tribe says boy slain by deputy was tribal member7 hours ago
- Bill would lower Wisconsin drinking age to 197 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.