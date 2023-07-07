Northwestern suspends coach Pat Fitzgerald for 2 weeks without pay following hazing investigation

Northwestern has suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program. The school says an investigation led by law firm ArentFox did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







