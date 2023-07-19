Northwestern hazing scandal puts school in company with schools such as Penn State
Northwestern has been added to a long list of American universities to face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual abuse. A former Wildcats football player filed the first…
Evers' Year of Mental Health initiated important conversations. Investing in strategies...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM
State budget didn't fully reflect 'The Year of Mental Health' but mental health stakeholders across the state focused on wins and future budgets.
Breaking the cycle: Here's why pathways to higher education are vital for...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 19, 2023 at 9:50 AM
UW-Green Bay said that in 2021, 34.2% (2,356) undergraduate students and 11.2% (51) graduate students were recognized as first-generation students.
Wisconsin Rapids man sentenced for child sexual assault while he was counselor at...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 18, 2023 at 10:53 PM
Remington Nystrom was charged after his 10-year-old victim reported him to the Wisconsin Attorney General's Office.
Federal authorities interview Wisconsin's top election official in 2020 probe
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2023 at 10:31 PM
DOJ investigators interviewed Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe in recent weeks.
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers propose to ban church closures during health emergencies
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers limited mass gatherings, including church services, to 10 or less attendees via executive order in March 2020.
$200,000 Powerball ticket sold in Algoma as jackpot reaches $1 billion
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 18, 2023 at 9:07 PM
The ticket would have been worth $50,000, but the Power Play option multiplied the amount won by four.
Pivotal Health, Prevea Health to offer in-house urgent care visits in Green Bay, Fox...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 18, 2023 at 7:56 PM
Patients will be able to make an appointment at their home instead of driving to an urgent care or emergency department.
