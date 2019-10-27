Northland Pines Defeats Mauston Volleyball Team in Regional Championship

The Mauston Lady Golden Eagles historic volleyball season came to an end Saturday night in the Regional Championship game falling 3-0 to Northland Pines. Mauston fell 25-17 25-22 and 25-17. Northland Pines used a dominating performance by Jaqueline Smith to subdue the Golden Eagles and move on to the sectional round. Despite the loss Mauston had a historic season winning their first ever conference championship and finishing 27-5 on the season. Mauston will return a strong group next season but will lose key seniors Sam Thrasher, Marina Orlowski, Anah June, Sam Kobyslki, and Anna McClintock, but what a senior season it was for them.

