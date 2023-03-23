Northern Sky Theater names Grandberry director of new initiative for developing writers
Lachrisa Grandberry has been with the original musical theater company for five years as a performer, writer and composer.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Law enforcement, task force warn Lake Winnebago region sees historic number of fentanyl...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on March 23, 2023 at 9:42 PM
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group seized about 6,300 grams of illegal substances containing fentanyl in 2022 across four counties.
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, challenger Chad Weininger say they're received threatening...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2023 at 9:39 PM
Campaign staffer says "Many of us have received letters or calls (that) say the same or worse."
Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly says he's not bothered by association with 'stop the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 23, 2023 at 8:51 PM
Presler, organized so-called "stop the steal" rallies held to promote false claims about Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, is stumping for Kelly.
Heavy, wet snow in upper Wisconsin, Minnesota raises risk of serious Mississippi River...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 23, 2023 at 8:31 PM
"It's almost not a question of whether or not we do flood, but how severe it'll be," said Jordan Wendt, service hydrologist for the National Weather Service in La Crosse.
Oconto Falls store sells Powerball ticket worth $50,000
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2023 at 7:56 PM
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at an Oconto Falls grocery store, Wisconsin Lottery announced Thursday.
Republicans want special election for Secretary of State
by Bob Hague on March 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM
Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature want a special election for Secretary of State. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu noted on Wednesday that Doug LaFollette had hardly begun a new term when he abruptly resigned. “There are three […]
Tougher penalties for those who provide drugs in fatal overdose cases
by Bob Hague on March 23, 2023 at 4:09 PM
The state Senate on Tuesday approved a bill toughening penalties for those who provide drugs to people who fatally overdose – like the brother of Milwaukee Democrat LaTonya Johnson. “I don’t give a damn if this bill doesn’t […]
Addiction treatment centers in Wisconsin are in trouble. One solution: More staff.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Gov. Tony Evers toured an addiction treatment center in Oshkosh to learn how one facility is coping amid staffing shortages, skyrocketing need:
