Northern Lights May Be Visible In Wisconsin Wednesday-Thursday-Friday

The Space Weather Prediction Center in Colorado says the northern lights could be visible in Wisconsin beginning tonight (Wednesday) and continuing through Friday. A powerful solar flare is causing the celestial show. Scientists say the aurora borealis should be visible across the northern United States, from Washington to Maine, dipping as far south as Iowa. The geomagnetic storm will peak late tonight into early Thursday. The solar flare was recorded Monday. Viewers should get away from city light pollution and weather could impact what you see.

Source: WRJC.com







