Northern Lights Could Be Visible Again

If they were missed this morning because of the cloud cover, there’s still a possibility people in Wisconsin will be able to enjoy the Aurora Borealis early Friday. The National Weather Service says plasma eruptions on the sun mean the Northern Lights are visible in some parts of the U-S where they aren’t normally seen. The scientists say they could be spotted by people in Minnesota or Wisconsin, but also as far south as Iowa and northern Illinois.

Source: WRJC.com





