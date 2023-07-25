North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missile into its eastern sea, adding to a recent streak in weapons testing. It’s apparently in protest of the United States sending major naval assets to South Korea in…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.