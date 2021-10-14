North Freedom Man Arrested For Not Complying With Terms Of Bond

Shaun R. Murry, a 38 year old North Freedom man, was arrested on Sunday, September 19th in the Village of Lyndon Station. A Juneau County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle driven by Murry parked on the side of the road with its lights on. The deputy decided to check on the vehicle but Murry tried backing up down the road, ending up in the wrong lane of traffic. The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop for unsafe backing but Murry would not stop and went forward with both of the passenger-side tires entering a ditch.

The deputy approached the vehicle and knew Murry from a previous encounter. He told the deputy that he was backing up into a friend’s driveway. Murry gave him his license and the deputy was told it was revoked due to an OWI conviction on June 18th, 2019 in Juneau County. He also had a felony bond in Sauk County from February 19th, 2021. Murry failed to comply with the terms of his bond which stated he was not to commit a crime. He is charged with Felony Bail Jumping and Operating While Revoked (Rev Due To Alc/Contr Subst/Refusal).

Source: WRJC.com







