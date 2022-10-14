North Dakota judge given extension on deciding abortion case
The North Dakota Supreme Court has extended the deadline for a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect, after the judge cited workload and health factors. The state’s highest court earlier…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
MBMC Brining the Beef to Mauston October 19th
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM
City of Tomah’s Proactive Housing Strategy Takes Shape
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM
Holiday Train Coming Back to Mauston & other Local Areas
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM
'I feared for my life': Baraboo High School students describe 'citizen's arrest' incident...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM
The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the incident, where two students of color were ordered to the ground.
Ron Johnson said, 'The FBI set me up.' Here is what's behind the comment made during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM
Ron Johnson's claim during Thursday's Senate debate that the FBI "set me up" dates back to an August 2020 briefing related to Russian disinformation.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/13
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM
Mauston Boys Run Perfect Conference Championship Race, Firlus Paces Girls Cross Country...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM
Mauston Soccer Thrashes BRF Turns Attention to Playoffs
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM
Royall, Wonewoc-Center Share SBC Volleyball Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM
