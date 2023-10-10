North Carolina Republicans enact voting changes that weaken governor's ability to oversee elections
North Carolina Republicans have enacted vote-count restrictions and weakened the governor’s ability to oversee elections and other state regulatory bodies by overriding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes. Narrow GOP supermajorities in the General Assembly overturned five vetoes Tuesday. Two new…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
SBC Volleyball Intro: #2 Royall at #7 Wonewoc-Center (Star Wars Theme)
by WRJC WebMaster on October 10, 2023 at 8:01 PM
House Speaker vote could come this week
by Bob Hague on October 10, 2023 at 7:08 PM
In Washington, Republicans in the U.S. House hope to have a new speaker by the end of this week, after last week’s ouster of Kevin McCarthy. Wisconsin 7th District Republican, Tom Tiffany, says he’s supporting Jim Jordan of Ohio for the […]
Protasiewicz impeachment appears unlikely
by Bob Hague on October 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos apparently isn’t ready to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz. The Assembly leader has previously called for the liberal state Supreme Court Justice to recuse herself from a lawsuit challenging state legislative […]
Day, Patricia M. Age 64 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 8
by WRJC WebMaster on October 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM
DOJ investigating two fatal weekend shootings by police in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM
The Division of Criminal Investigation in the Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating two fatal weekend shootings by Wisconsin police officers. Both of the men killed were armed with unspecified “bladed weapons.” Police in Rice […]
Protasiewicz won’t recuse as SCOWIS to hear redistricting challenge
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a challenge to legislative district maps. And the court’s newest member, liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz will not recuse herself from lawsuits challenging the maps. That’s something Republican […]
Wisconsin’s congressional delegation united behind Israel
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM
There was bipartisan support over the weekend for Israel from Wisconsin’s congressional delegation. House Democrats Gwenn Moore and Mark Pocan issued statements condemning the attacks against Israel by Hamas. Pocan asked for humane restraint […]
Fair Beef Community Give Away in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM
