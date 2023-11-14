Norling, Edie L. Age 85 of Necedah/Friendship Area

Edie L. Norling, age 85, of Necedah/Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Edie, born in Chicago, Illinois, to Louis (Edna Smith) Hunter, completed her education on August 7, 1975, when she graduated from Rockford Area Vocational Center as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She pursued a nursing career in the Rockford area. In 1991, she earned her credentials as an office manager for Pace Chiropractic Office SC in Westfield, Wisconsin, and also served as a secretary for St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah. Her life journey saw her residing in Rockford, Illinois, owning a farm in Montello, Wisconsin, and spending her later years on a 5-acre property in Necedah, Wisconsin.

Edie’s interests included tending to her garden, reading, culinary arts encompassing both cooking and baking, engaging in various crafting projects, and knitting items such as sweaters, blankets, and hats for children in less fortunate circumstances. Following her retirement, she found fulfillment in dedicating her time to volunteering at the library, assisting at the animal shelter, contributing her efforts to the Necedah Wildlife Refuge alongside her husband, and providing support within the church community.

She is preceded in Death by her parents, 2nd husband John Wayne Casey, 3rd husband Stephen John Norling. Three children Gina, Charles Redenias, and Jon Redenias. She leaves behind 3 stepchildren: Bret Norling, Lance Norling, Wendy (Joe) Koeberl, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.

