Nolet, Martin “Pastor Marty” Age 79 of Adams County

Martin “Pastor Marty” Nolet, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 21st from an acute illness and Alzheimer’s Disease. Though Alzheimer’s stole many of his memories and coordination, it did not steal his good nature and sense of humor.

Marty spent his early life growing up in the Milwaukee area. He served the United States Air Force in the late 1960s, serving as a radar intercept operator. After training in Texas and Mississippi, his first duty station was in Duluth Minnesota where he met his first wife, Patricia. He was then transferred to West Germany the following year and they enjoyed travelling throughout Europe.

Marty graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville before continuing his studies at the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary where he earned a Masters of Divinity. He spent the better part of five decades as a minister in the United Methodist Church-Wisconsin Conference. He was a skilled sermon writer, weaving in current events and storytelling to engage both young and old. He also had a strong church business sense and was always driving somewhere to help parishioners in need. He served as pastor at United Methodist churches in Ithaca, Brooklyn, Bloomer, Richland Center, Parfreyville, Lodi, Spooner, and recent terms in Westfield, Coloma, Wisconsin Rapids and Necedah. He was selected by the Conference to participate in two missionary experiences to Indonesia and India.

Community service was an important party of Marty’s life. He was a volunteer firefighter, non-profit board member, Civil Air Patrol Chaplain, and was a member of the American Legion Red Cloud Post 250 where he served in the honor guard. He also eloquently spoke at many Veteran’s Day and memorial dedication ceremonies.

In 1998, Marty married Theresa (“Terry”) and they shared many adventures. Marty had a lifelong love of the outdoors. Among his favorite activities were camping with family, hiking or just taking long walks around town, fishing, and learning about local history. During his trips, he always looked for a good bakery and train, maritime or aviation museums.

Survivors include wife Terry, stepsons Ross and Dean (Christina), step-granddaughter Holly, siblings Kay (George), Patty, Julie (Frank) and Kenny (Tania), sons Jay (Suzy) and Chris (Kim) and their mother Pat. Special thanks to the staff at Rosebrooke Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for caring for Marty in his final weeks. Terry would also like to thank the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Adams, Adams Caregiver Support Group, and North Star Services, Inc. for their support during her Alzheimer’s caregiving journey.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9 th at Roseberry’s Funeral Home, 512 Main Street, Friendship, WI at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Those wishing to honor Marty with a memorial may direct it to North Star Services, Inc., ADRC of Adams Co., or American Legion Red Cloud Post 250.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.