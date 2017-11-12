Nofsinger, Gerald A. “Jerry”, age 94 of Union Center

Gerald A. “Jerry” Nofsinger, age 94 years, of Union Center, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2017 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born on January 28, 1923 to Frank and Berkie (Marshall) Nofsinger at Valley, Wisconsin. He graduated from the Elroy High School and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945.

Gerald was united in marriage to Mary Jean Noonan on October 23, 1948 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Wonewoc. They lived their married life in Union Center where he was a butter maker at Wisconsin Dairies for many years.

He was also very active in the community; serving on the Juneau County Board, as President of the Village of Union Center Board, a member of the American Legion Post, St. Theresa’s/St. Jerome’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Jerry also sold insurance, bartended at Spring Valley, was an avid golfer and bowler and enjoyed baseball among other things.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jean of Union Center; daughters, Debbe Larson of Kendall, Vicki (Ron) Olson of Union Center and Lori Ann (Von) Hanson of Suamico; grandchildren, Chad (Gwen) Olson, Chanda (Jim) Chellevold, Christopher (Nikki) Olson, Jenna (Mark) Rogers, Haley Hanson and Heath Hanson; great grandchildren, Riley & Kaeden Chellevold, Kaleb, Karter, Kenady, Brooke, Claire, Grace & Bree Olson and Lainey Rogers; sister, Carmen Haas of Sauk City and brother, Avery (Sharon) Nofsinger of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; an infant sister, Janice; brothers, Rodney, Irvin, Merlie and Edsel Nofsinger and son-in-law, Erling Larson.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Union Center. Burial with military rites will be in the St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting the family, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

