Nofsinger, Beverly H. Age 93 of Cottage Grove and Formerly of Elroy

Beverly H. Nofsinger, age 93 years, of Cottage Grove and formerly of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at home in Cottage Grove.

She was born on October 30, 1930, the daughter of Louis and Ruth (Haskell) Grange and grew to adulthood in Elroy.

Beverly was united in marriage to Merlie Nofsinger on September 2, 1949 in Elroy.

They lived in Madison for many years, where she taught piano lessons from home, at Monona Grove Music and later at MATC. She also played organ at Church.

Then they moved to a farm near Poynette, where she raised sheep and following retirement, they moved back to Elroy around 1989. Merlie preceded her in death on April 10, 2003.

Beverly moved to a Senior Living Center in Cottage Grove, where she played the organ every day, then moving in with her daughter in Cottage Grove. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Survivors include her children, Louis (Terri) Nofsinger of Madison, Mary Lueck of Cottage Grove, Merle (Debbie) Nofsinger of Valders and Brian (Carrie) Nofsinger of Montello; six Granddaughters; ten Great Grandchildren; four Great Great Grandchildren; brother-in-law, Avery Nofsinger; sisters-in-law, Carmen Haas and Mary Jean Nofsinger and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Merlie; she was preceded in death by her Parents; brother, Richard Grange; granddaughter, Tina and son-in-law, Jim Lueck.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 12 noon at the United Methodist Church in Elroy with Pastor Jill Nowlen officiating. Burial will be in the Elroy City Cemetery. A time of visitation will be on Wednesday at the Church from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.