Nofsinger, Beverly H. Age 93 of Cottage Grove and Formerly of Elroy
Beverly H. Nofsinger, age 93 years, of Cottage Grove and formerly of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at home in Cottage Grove.
She was born on October 30, 1930, the daughter of Louis and Ruth (Haskell) Grange and grew to adulthood in Elroy.
Beverly was united in marriage to Merlie Nofsinger on September 2, 1949 in Elroy.
They lived in Madison for many years, where she taught piano lessons from home, at Monona Grove Music and later at MATC. She also played organ at Church.
Then they moved to a farm near Poynette, where she raised sheep and following retirement, they moved back to Elroy around 1989. Merlie preceded her in death on April 10, 2003.
Beverly moved to a Senior Living Center in Cottage Grove, where she played the organ every day, then moving in with her daughter in Cottage Grove. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Survivors include her children, Louis (Terri) Nofsinger of Madison, Mary Lueck of Cottage Grove, Merle (Debbie) Nofsinger of Valders and Brian (Carrie) Nofsinger of Montello; six Granddaughters; ten Great Grandchildren; four Great Great Grandchildren; brother-in-law, Avery Nofsinger; sisters-in-law, Carmen Haas and Mary Jean Nofsinger and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Merlie; she was preceded in death by her Parents; brother, Richard Grange; granddaughter, Tina and son-in-law, Jim Lueck.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 12 noon at the United Methodist Church in Elroy with Pastor Jill Nowlen officiating. Burial will be in the Elroy City Cemetery. A time of visitation will be on Wednesday at the Church from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.
The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
Threat to Tomah School District
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2024 at 4:24 PM
-
Wisconsin News Summary 3-11-24
by admin on March 11, 2024 at 3:59 PM
Clark Co crash kills nine (NEILSVILLE) A crash last week in central Wisconsin is among the deadliest in state history. Eight people in a van and the driver of a semi truck were killed in the Friday morning collision at a highway intersection in […]
-
Nofsinger, Beverly H. Age 93 of Cottage Grove and Formerly of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2024 at 2:45 PM
-
Wisconsin News Summary 3-8-24
by admin on March 8, 2024 at 4:35 PM
Attack on jail sergeant was targeted (MILWAUKEE) More details in the stabbing of a Milwaukee County Jail officer. The 51-year-old sergeant was stabbed four times outside the jail on Tuesday morning. He also has a punctured lung. A recently released […]
-
Spohn, Myrna D. Age 88 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2024 at 4:33 PM
-
Jungenberg, Evelyn Elaine Age 81 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2024 at 4:20 PM
-
Wisconsin News Summary 3-7-24
by admin on March 7, 2024 at 3:57 PM
Harris promotes apprenticeships in Madison (MADISON) The vice-president promoted apprenticeships at a Madison visit on Wednesday. Kamala Harris was with apprentices at a construction site for Madison Metro. She announced that the Biden […]
-
Colonoscopies essential in detecting possible cancer diagnosis
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 4:47 PM
-
Castle Rock Realty pledges $15,000 to Mile Bluff Building Campaign
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 4:40 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.