Nofsinger, Beverly A. Age 90 of Hillsboro

Beverly A. Nofsinger, age 90 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro.

She was born on April 14, 1931 to Eara and Anna (Caucutt) Hisel on Maple Ridge, Vernon County, Wisconsin. She graduated as Salutatorian at La Farge High School in 1949.

Beverly became engaged on April 14, 1949 to Donald Nofsinger and they were married on July 18, 1949 at the Burr Church Parsonage near Hillsboro. They farmed on Burr Ridge for many years until he preceded her in death on September 25, 1967.

She continued farming until moving to Hillsboro in 1975. Beverly began working at St. Joseph’s Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home in 1971 and in 1973 she graduated as an X Ray Technician at age 54 and was in the X Ray Department until her retirement in 1996.

She also was an EMT and served with the Hillsboro Area Ambulance for many years. Beverly was a member of the Burr Wesleyan Church and later Hillsboro Wesleyan Church.

Beverly enjoyed her time with family and friends, enjoying quilting and crocheting. She spent many days quilting with the Church Ladies and made many crocheted animals to give away. The family also enjoyed roller skating along with gardening.

Survivors include her children, Eara (Leta) Nofsinger, Bonnie (Fred) Vodak, Daniel (Kim) Nofsinger, Douglas (Eunice) Nofsinger and Annette (Gary) Griffin; ten Grandchildren, twenty-two Great Grandchildren; one Great Great Grandson and a brother, Merlin (La Vonne) Hisel.

In addition to her husband, Donald; she was preceded in death by her Parents; infant daughter, Donna Jean; grandson, Justin Vodak; brothers, Orville and Bob Hisel and sisters, Marie Waurzazek, Iris Nofsinger and Thalia Ellefson.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillsboro Wesleyan Church, with Pastor Terry Woirol officiating. Burial will be in the Forest – Burr Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.