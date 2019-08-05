Noelle, Virginia Constance Age 86 of Elburn, IL

Virginia Constance Noelle, age 86, of Elburn, Illinois died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Season’s Hospice in Naperville, Illinois.

Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor John Stake will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home on Saturday, August 10th from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Virginia was born October 30, 1932 in Oak Park, Illinois to Robert and Sophie (Suchan) Cerny. She married Frederick Conrad Noelle on September 1, 1951 in Cloverdale, IL.

Virginia was a very talented lady. She had a love for painting, ceramics, sewing, bird watching, playing cards, bowling, and making flower arrangements. She built beautiful holiday scenery’s during her volunteer work on the auxiliary creative team for the Town of Rome, WI and in her homes in Addison, IL and Lake Camelot, WI.

Virginia attended Pickard Elementary School & St. Paul’s Catholic School in Chicago, IL and attended White Creek Elementary School in White Creek, WI. She attended Adams-Friendship High School in Adams, WI and later graduated from Glenbard High School in Glen Ellyn, IL in 1950.

Virginia started working at a young age of 15 at Hamburger Heaven in Elmhurst, Illinois. She went on to work at many companies; State of Illinois Dept. of Crippled Children Division, Mars (Wrigley) Confectionary, Maryknoll College, Gallant Home Builder, and in tandem started up and then lead the CCD educational program at St. Philips The Apostle Church in Addison, IL for many years. She went into semi-retirement when her and her late husband (Fredrick Noelle) moved to Lake Camelot WI in 1986 where she was the manager of the Lake Camelot lodge until full retirement in 2005. In 2006 she moved to Huntley, IL to be closer to her daughters. Virginia passed peacefully surrounded by the love and prayers of her family. She is finally reunited with her loving husband Fred, who has been patiently waiting to travel the Heavens, side by side.

No farewell words were spoken. No time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.

Memorials may be directed in Virginia’s memory to American Cancer Society & Diabetes Foundation Donations.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sophia; husband, Frederick (1995); sister, Irene Heier; brother, Robert “Bobby” Cerny; brother, Arnold “Arnie” Cerny; and infant brother, Norbert Cerny.

Survivors include her daughters: Linda (Gregg) Reimers of Nipomo, CA; Sharon (Dave) Decho of Yorkville, IL; Pam (Jim Kirchhoff) Noelle of Elburn, IL; and Penny (Steve) Becker of Winfield, IL; grandchildren: Sandy (Jeff), Chris (Kathleen), Ryan (Karen), Eric, Nicole (Tyler), and Josh; four great-granddaughters; brothers: Jerome (JoAnne) Cerny of Terre Haute, IN; Melvin (Joanne) Cerny of White Bear, MN; and Donald (Donna) Cerny of Lake View, AR. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

