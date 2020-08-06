Noah's Ark Waterpark closes for remainder of 2020 season after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19
The park announced Wednesday it would close for the rest of the 2020 season after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Noah's Ark Waterpark closes for remainder of 2020 season after 2 employees test positive...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 6, 2020 at 12:29 AM
The park announced Wednesday it would close for the rest of the 2020 season after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
-
Joe Biden won't travel to Milwaukee for 2020 DNC because of coronavirus concerns
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 5, 2020 at 11:15 PM
Citing concerns over coronavirus, organizers announced Wednesday that speakers for the convention will no longer travel to Milwaukee.
-
Wisconsin National Guard to assist at polling places
by Bob Hague on August 5, 2020 at 11:14 PM
Governor Tony Evers has announced Wednesday that personnel from the Wisconsin National Guard will assist in next week’s primary elections. Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to support August 11 electionhttps://t.co/EQjujyUW4Y […]
-
Wednesday’s COVID-19 positive test rate back up slightly
by Bob Hague on August 5, 2020 at 11:10 PM
Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin included an increase, in the percentage of positive cases. The state Department of Health Services reported a positive test result rate of just four percent on Tuesday. For Wednesday, DHS reported 5.2 […]
-
Gov. Tony Evers calls up National Guard to help at the polls for Wisconsin's primary
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 5, 2020 at 10:53 PM
Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday he would call up the Wisconsin National Guard to help run next week's primary because of a shortage of about 900 poll workers.
-
Judge won't take Wisconsin's swing-state status into account as he considers voting rights
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 5, 2020 at 10:14 PM
A judge said he would decide whether to alter election laws purely on the basis of how the coronavirus pandemic will affect voting rights.
-
Brown County school reopening: Educators, health professionals ask for community's help
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM
At Green Bay event, superintendents from Howard-Suamico and Green Bay, and officials from Bellin and Prevea, urge residents to help schools reopen
-
Educators, health professionals seek community's help to reopen schools
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2020 at 7:41 PM
During a joint press conference on Aug. 5, 2020, school officials and health professionals asked for community help to curb the spread of coronavirus.
-
Walmart Open Call – Attention Entrepreneurs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2020 at 6:28 PM
The application process for Walmart’s 7th Annual Open Call is open now through August 10. We invite entrepreneurs dreaming of landing their shelf-ready, U.S.-manufactured products on Walmart shelves to apply for the opportunity […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.