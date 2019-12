No, Wausau, you’re not getting a new Trader Joe’s

Hold your horses Trader Joe’s fans, there won’t be a Wausau location any time soon. Some unknown pranksters hung a banner saying “Trader Joe’s, Coming Soon” outside a vacant ShopKo building over the weekend. Bill Schofield, who owns the property, says he doesn’t know who started the rumor, but it wasn’t him. “We’d love to […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.