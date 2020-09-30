No, votes don't have to be counted by 8 p.m. on Election Day
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM
Mineral exploration abandoned at site near headwaters of the Wolf River
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2020 at 9:42 PM
Eric Quigley, a consultant for Badger Minerals, said Wednesday that no further exploration will take place at the Shoepke site near the Wolf River.
'The worst thing I ever watched': Wisconsin voters dismayed by tenor of presidential...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2020 at 9:37 PM
Among reactions we heard from Wisconsin voters to the presidential debate were: "train wreck," "circus," "MMA" fight, "worst thing I ever watched."
Former Southwest High School employee gets 6 months in jail for sexually abusing teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2020 at 9:21 PM
Courtney L. Roznowski will also spend three years on probation.
Howard woman pleads not guilty to charges of hiding her 5-year-old's body in her car
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2020 at 9:17 PM
Sagal A. Hussein is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 7. She was charged after her son's body was discovered in the trunk of her vehicle March 30
South Bridge Connector route to be finalized by October; Brown Co., De Pere, Lawrence...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2020 at 9:06 PM
Brown County and local governments hope allocating $1.2 million to perform engineering and design work next year will keep the South Bridge Connector project moving forward.
Biden campaign ramps up messaging on health care with Supreme Court vote looming
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2020 at 9:01 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden is hosting a series of campaign events this week focused on the future of the Affordable Care Act.
19 New Cases of COVID19 Recorded in Juneau County During Wednesday 9/30 Report
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2020 at 8:57 PM
With COVID-19 cases spiking in Brown County, local officials call for caution ahead of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2020 at 8:25 PM
The warnings come over a month after someone who contracted the virus attended a Trump rally in Oshkosh.
