No Varsity Football for Necedah This Season but New Coach has Strong Football Pedigree

The Necedah Football team won’t field a varsity football team this year; however that doesn’t mean there will be zero football this fall at Necedah High School. They will play a JV schedule according to new football coach Chris Rice. Rice is coming to Necedah where he coached Menomonie Indian girls basketball, leading them to an 18-6 record back in the 2015-16 season. If the Rice name sounds familiar that because his father Dan Rice has been a successful coach at Ithaca High School and a cousin Pat Rice has been the head coach at power house Waunakee. Rice hopes to have Necedah playing a varsity schedule again by next season. Necedah doesn’t have the numbers this year but Rice still likes the way the players have done through the first few days of practice. Despite not having a varsity schedule WRJC is in the works of broadcasting the JV Homecoming football game on Monday September 24th.

Source: WRJC.com

