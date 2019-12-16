No Tax Incentives For Foxconn Without New Negotiations

A governor’s spokesperson says Foxconn will need to renegotiate its deal with the state of Wisconsin. Apparently, the Taiwan-based electronics giant won’t qualify for billions in tax credits under the terms of the original deal. Foxconn responded by saying the current situation would leave job creators wondering if the Evers administration is welcoming to new businesses. Foxconn originally promised 13-thousand jobs for its new location in southwestern Wisconsin. Since then, it has scaled-back plans for the project.

