No 'Taps,' no rifle salutes, no committal ceremonies: Coronavirus has changed the last honor for veterans
National and state veterans cemeteries have banned committal ceremonies and military honors because of coronavirus.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Green Bay School Board approves incoming Superintendent Steve Murley's contract despite...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 2:24 AM
Green Bay school board votes 6-1 to approve two-year contract that pays new Superintendent Steven Murley $220,000 per year.
Wisconsin strip clubs sue to get coronavirus relief money, but it may be too late
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2020 at 1:05 AM
Exotic dancers deserve paycheck protection, too, according to a federal lawsuit filed by Wisconsin strip club owners.
Emergency order requires Wisconsin growers to protect migrant workers from coronavirus
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2020 at 12:47 AM
Gov. Tony Evers' emergency order requires social-distancing measures in fields, barracks-like housing and buses.
Wisconsin stay-at-home order likely extends to May as coronavirus cases grow, but more...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2020 at 12:47 AM
More public aid is coming for people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. And exotic dancers are suing for their share.
Packers Hall of Fame starts weekly livestream
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2020 at 11:38 PM
The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is hosting a Facebook Live show on Tuesdays while closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With Lambeau Field and Titletown District closed, Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame shifts...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2020 at 11:06 PM
Packers Hall of Fame offers series of rotating online features while Lambeau Field museum is closed.
Green Bay coronavirus help: Five agencies to share $50,000 from United Way; Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2020 at 10:37 PM
Here's information about how Green Bay area residents can help each other and how communities are finding solutions.
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for Thursday, April 15
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2020 at 10:36 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
