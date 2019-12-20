No State Has Bigger Property Tax Increase Than Wisconsin

Wisconsin property owners have to dig deeper than their counterparts in any other state when the end-of-the-year tax time comes. Wisconsin Policy Forum reports property taxes for school districts in the Badgers start have increased the most in the country. Property tax bills going out in the mail this month total more than five-point-two billion dollars. That’s an increase of four-and-a-half percent – the largest since 2009 and also the largest in the country. Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz blames the voucher program for private schools, saying “our school districts cannot sustain two school systems competing for the same pot of public dollars.”

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.