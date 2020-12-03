No One Injured in Juneau County Accident

A Juneau crash resulted in no significant injuries but left severe damage to a vehicle. The one vehicle crash took place just outside of New Lisbon on Thanksgiving Day. According to report the vehicle was traveling westbound on highway 80 when it failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle entered the ditch and hit a driveway embankment before continuing thru the ditch and hitting a tree. The driver did not know what caused him to leave the roadway.

