No One Hurt in Lake Delton Gas Leak

No one was hurt in a gas leak scare at the Lake Delton Wal-Mart last Tuesday. The building was evacuated for precautionary reasons. A construction company was digging holes to put in new posts in the parking lot and hit the main gas line to the building. Responders shut off the gas valve after learning about the leak to prevent anymore gas from being released. Pavement Solutions (the construction company) failed to call Diggers Hotline before conducting work in the parking lot. They will be responsible fees or fines that are brought down by Alliant however they will not receive any fines or citations from the village.

Source: WRJC.com





