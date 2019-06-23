No More Vaping in Mauston Public Parks

Vaping and parks will no longer go hand in hand in Mauston. The Mauston Common Council voted to amend an ordinance that bans vaping in Mauston public parks. Where ever smoking is prohibited, Vaping will also be prohibited. The common council voted unanimously to amend the ordinance. The council also voted to eliminate the Mauston Public Access TV station. This will save the city about $73,000. The channel has not been in use the past couple of year.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.