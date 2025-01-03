No link between Fort Bragg and New Orleans, Las Vegas incidents, officials say

Social media posts are linking New Year’s Day incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas to the military base formerly known as Fort Bragg because the suspects served there. The investigations continue, but officials say they’ve found no evidence the incidents are connected.

Source: Politifacts.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.