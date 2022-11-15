No hay trampa en conteo electoral en Nevada y Arizona, pese a comentarios de Donald Trump
En Español: El tiempo que toma contar los votos en Nevada y Arizona no es evidencia de trampa, pese a los comentarios del ex presidente Donald Trump. Lleva tiempo contar los resultados de las elecciones.
Source: Politifacts.com
Northern Sky features 'The Jeff & Katie Show' for its 'Home for the Holidays'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Artistic director Jeff Herbst and singer/songwriter Katie Dahl will reprise their popular show for Northern Sky's annual post-Christmas production
'Heads exploded in both parties': Marquette pollster Charles Franklin's takeaways from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM
Marquette's Charles Franklin discussed the results of the 2022 Wisconsin midterms during an appearance at the Milwaukee Press Club.
'He's the past': Wisconsin Republicans distance themselves from another Donald Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM
Trump is expected to announce a campaign for president in 2024 on Tuesday while prominent Wisconsin Republicans are tying their losses to Trump.
Most Brown County schools scored worse on state report cards, but all met expectations.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 9:20 PM
Every Brown County area district met or exceeded expectations, but not every school did. The majority of district scores decreased, but only slightly.
Paul Farrow won't run for re-election as chairman of Republican Party of Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2022 at 8:49 PM
Farrow's successor could be chosen as early as next month and faces opportunities and challenges with 2024 Republican Convention in Milwaukee.
Hoodies, sweatshirts needed in Kewaunee County for Weather Warm-ups charity drive
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 8:29 PM
This year's drive, the seventh annual organized by the Cullen family of Kewaunee. includes a challenge to see which community donates the most items.
A new Green Bay mural just dropped: Boys & Girls Club kids unveil 70-foot wall of equality
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM
More than 100 kids, families and community members painted the mural for the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay. Even a Packers player came to help.
After writing a song about veterans' grief, one military leader from Green Bay has a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM
The road in and out of battle in Iraq has come to mean more to one Green Bay veteran. Through song, he hopes to lift mental health stigmas.
'Dover Road,' written by Michel Aschinger; performed by Mohawk Mike and Ada
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM
"Dover Road" is an alternate supply route in Iraq and a metaphor in song written by Michael Aschinger of Green Bay.
