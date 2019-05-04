No Foul Play in Camp Douglas Friday Night: Person in White Van had Legit Reason to Talk to Kids/Parent

Friday Night, May 3rd around 5:51pm a caller contacted the Juneau County Dispatch Center to report suspicious activity of a male in a white van attempting contact with children in the Village of Camp Douglas. The Juneau County Sheriff’s office is pleased to announce after investigation of the incident, law enforcement located the person who was driving the van and they had a legitimate purpose to talk to the children and the parent of the children confirmed there was no concern. The Sheriff’s Office appreciates the reports from the community and their interest in public safety.

