No criminal liability in Milwaukee County Jail death

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has found "no basis for criminal liability" in connection to a June death at the county jail. Fox 6 Milwaukee reported that the determination announced Wednesday is connected to the suicide death of 21-year-old Brieon Green in a cell at the jail. Green was arrested on charges including disorderly […] Source: WRN.com







