No cream puffs: 2020 Wisconsin State Fair cancelled

The Wisconsin State Fair has been officially called off due to COVID-19. This is the first time in 75 years that the fair will not be happening. The decision was made on Thursday by Fair Board chairman John Yingling. In a statement, Yingling says the decision was not made lightly, and that he’s got everyone’s […]

Source: WRN.com







