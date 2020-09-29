No, cows not banned under Green New Deal
State reports nearly 22% positive coronavirus tests as outbreak in northeast Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2020 at 12:24 AM
Green Bay and Fox Valley-area hospitals are near capacity and local resources are strained as case rates rise at an almost exponential rate.
De Pere flamingo statues damaged again; police seek help in finding those responsible
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2020 at 11:46 PM
The statues were damaged the night on Sept. 3 in Nicolet Alley in west De Pere.
COVID-19 prompts Pulaski schools to go online-only on Oct. 5
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2020 at 10:03 PM
COVID-19 prompts Pulaski to join Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Freedom, Howard-Suamico, Menasha and Shawano to halt in-person learning for the time being
No, cows not banned under Green New Deal
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2020 at 9:34 PM
Donald Trump says under U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal proposal, "Cows are out."
HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits Milwaukee; fourth Trump Cabinet official in Wisconsin in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2020 at 9:23 PM
The series of visits to Wisconsin by President Donald Trump's Cabinet officials continued Monday with HUD Secretary Ben Carson in Milwaukee
HUD Secretary Ben Carson: Cut regulations, consider tiny houses to solve affordable...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2020 at 9:15 PM
During a roundtable discussion and tour of an affordable housing project, HUD Secretary Ben Carson said communities can address affordable housing needs by cutting regulations and trying things like modular and tiny homes. […]
COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Rise in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 28, 2020 at 7:38 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments in voter rolls and voter ID cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2020 at 6:58 PM
The court will decide whether to remove 129,000 people from the voter rolls because they may have moved, but no one is sure how accurate the list is.
Juneau County Releases October Influenza Clinic Schedule to Receive Flu Shot
by WRJC WebMaster on September 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM
