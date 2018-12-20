No charges to be filed in fatal Sun Prairie explosion

No criminal charges will be filed, in connection to the July natural gas explosion in Sun Prairie which killed firefighter Cory Barr. Sun Prairie Police Chief Patrick Anhalt read a brief statement during a press conference Thursday. Anhalt said “incomplete and inaccurate information was exchanged and relied upon” before the blast, by contractors and subcontractors […]

