No charges to be filed against 2 Green Bay police officers who fatally shot man at Royal Oak Apartments
Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said Green Bay officers Roman Trimberger and Nicholas Walvort were justified in shooting Elder Melgar.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Indigenous people applaud removal of statue in western Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2020 at 11:20 PM
The statue supposedly depicts Hiawatha, a historic figure, but critics say it actually shows a hurtful stereotype.
-
No charges to be filed against 2 Green Bay police officers who fatally shot man at Royal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2020 at 10:28 PM
Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said Green Bay officers Roman Trimberger and Nicholas Walvort were justified in shooting Elder Melgar.
-
Members of Congress told not to travel to Milwaukee for 2020 DNC
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2020 at 10:27 PM
Democrats have pared back the convention and made it more virtual because of COVID-19. Delegates were already told not to attend the Aug. 17-20 event.
-
Menominee teacher wins National Human and Civil Rights Award
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2020 at 10:06 PM
A Menominee Indian High School teacher, Ben Grignon, was recently honored with the national Human and Civil Rights Award by the National Education Association.
-
COVID-19 plasma trial at UW-Madison shows treatment helped 94% of severely ill patients...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2020 at 9:56 PM
The University of Wisconsin-Madison also launched three new COVID-19 clinical trials and began considering offers to host another nine.
-
As scientists race toward a coronavirus vaccine, few worry that key steps might be missed
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2020 at 9:42 PM
There's already opposition to a COVID-19 vaccine that doesn't exist. Vaccine experts say safety and efficacy won't be compromised.
-
Hinge: Door County Supervisors hold off on mask ordinance
by Wochit on July 17, 2020 at 9:08 PM
Plus, Sammy gives you details on the West Side School building project.
-
How to register to vote and get an absentee ballot in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2020 at 7:20 PM
A guide to how to register to vote and get a ballot in Wisconsin for 2020 elections.
-
Hate crime: Daniel Navarro waives preliminary hearing in retired police officer's killing
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 17, 2020 at 7:13 PM
Fond du Lac County DA Eric Toney says victim Phillip Thiessen, a retired police officer, was targeted because his killer believed he was white.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.