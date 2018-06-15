No cause found for fatal Beaver Dam apartment fire
Police in Beaver Dam are no closer to finding out what cause a fatal apartment fire in April. Recent tests on evidence came back inconclusive, and the department will be letting an insurance agency do their own investigation. Detective Daniel Kuhnz says that they’re not ending their own investigation. “I just want them to […]
Source: WRN.com
