No. 3 Michigan returns from layoff, sweeps Wisconsin

The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines returned from a three-week layoff, coming from 14 points down to knock off the 21st ranked Wisconsin Badgers 67-59 on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center, sweeping the two game season series. The Wolverines (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) scored the games final eight points and held the Badgers without a field […]

Source: WRN.com







