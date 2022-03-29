NL Track & Field Competes at Cashton Indoor Event

The New Lisbon Track and Field team participated Saturday along with 10 other teams at the Cashton Indoor Invitational held at UW La Crosse. It was a great atmosphere and we were excited to be able to compete again there after a couple years of not being able to do so.

For the boys Nikita Shankle took first place in the high jump with a jump of 6 foot 2 inches. Chris Hart took first in the 55 meter hurdles, and the 4 x 200 relay team of Keagan Shankle, Devan Minard, Tristin Miller, and Nikita Shankle also took first. We had multiple top ten finishes and the boys team finished in 4th place out the 19th teams. This is the most complete boys team I have ever coached and am excited to see what they can accomplish this year individually and as a team.

On the girls side we also had some great performances led my Mackenzie Shankle taking 2nd place in the shot put and Megan Jones setting a personal record jumping of 4’6” and finishing in 7th place. The girls team overall finished 14th out of the 19 teams.

This concludes the indoor portion of our season and everyone is excited for warmer weather and to be able to complete outside again. Our next meet will be at Holmen on April 5th.

Source: WRJC.com







