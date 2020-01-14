NL Chamber of Commerce Awards Scholarship to Kollin Bolchen

The New Lisbon Area chamber of Commerce presented a scholarship check to Kollin Bolchen last week. Collin was one of two scholarship winners in 2019 along with Alexis Simmons. Kollin is currently attending UW Whitewater for Business.

Each year the New Lisbon Chamber hands out multiple $500 scholarships to deserving New Lisbon High School Seniors. The students are honored at the Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet in the spring. The New Lisbon Citizen of the year award and Community Service awards are also handed out at the banquet. This years Awards Banquet is scheduled for April 24th at AmericInn in New Lisbon.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.