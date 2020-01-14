NL Chamber of Commerce Awards Scholarship to Kollin Bolchen
The New Lisbon Area chamber of Commerce presented a scholarship check to Kollin Bolchen last week. Collin was one of two scholarship winners in 2019 along with Alexis Simmons. Kollin is currently attending UW Whitewater for Business.
Each year the New Lisbon Chamber hands out multiple $500 scholarships to deserving New Lisbon High School Seniors. The students are honored at the Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet in the spring. The New Lisbon Citizen of the year award and Community Service awards are also handed out at the banquet. This years Awards Banquet is scheduled for April 24th at AmericInn in New Lisbon.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Potawatomi State Park plans logging to combat emerald ash borer, beech bark disease41 mins ago
- Appeals court blocks purge of Wisconsin voter rolls for the time being42 mins ago
- Milwaukee area Republicans propose ‘tougher on crime’ bills1 hour ago
- NL Chamber of Commerce Awards Scholarship to Kollin Bolchen3 hours ago
- Garage Fire Claims Life in Town of Oakdale4 hours ago
- FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT in Adams County4 hours ago
- Voter rolls purge case put on hold by appeals court4 hours ago
- Appeals Court blocks purge of Wisconsin voter rolls for the time being4 hours ago
- Trump set to campaign in Milwaukee6 hours ago
- USDA Issues Final Wisconsin Crop Production Numbers11 hours ago
- Calumet Co. Farm Bureau to be Recognized for Excellence11 hours ago
- Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference Planned11 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.