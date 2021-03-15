NL Area Chamber of Commerce Names Citizen/Business of the Year

The New Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce has chosen the winners of the Community Service Award and Citizen of the year. Each Year we ask the great citizens of New Lisbon to nominate individuals, couples, businesses, and groups for these awards. This year’s nominations did not disappoint. We would like to thank everyone who sent in nominations.

The 2021 New Lisbon Citizen of the year honor has been awarded to Nate Koca. He is very deserving of this award, as many community members will tell you. The nomination form that came in this year for Nate said, “Every Thursday for the last 20 years Nate has taken the garbage can of the residents of New Lisbon from the street back to the house for no other reason but to be helpful. Nate always has a smile on his face and is such a joy to interact with.” It is not hard to find many more stories like this about Nate and his caring ways. We appreciate what he does for our community.

The 2021 Community Service award is honorably bestowed upon Castle Rock Realty. Bobbi and Randy Brandt, along with everyone at Castle Rock Realty go above and beyond to help our area. They show selflessness in help others, donate to the community, and volunteer their time. They are all well-deserving recipients of this award.

This year we give special recognition to the Sunshine Movement. One nomination for this new organization said, “They bring kindness and a sense of togetherness during a very difficult year.” Other nominations noted their Gleam of Christmas Cheer project at Riverside Park.

A banquet in the winners’ honor will be held in October, where we will also honor the 2020 winners. We appreciate everyone who contributes to making the New Lisbon Area such a great place to live, work, and play. Please help us in congratulating these shining examples, and may they inspire you to be your best as well.

Source: WRJC.com







