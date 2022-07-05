Nikki Fried – Nikki Fried’s ad misleads on Crist’s position on abortion access
“Charlie Crist is pro-life.”
-
Nicholson drops out of race for Wisconsin governor
by Bob Hague on July 5, 2022 at 10:46 PM
Republican Kevin Nicholson has dropped out of the race for Wisconsin governor. The business consultant and former U.S. Marine said that over the past week it’s become clear the only path forward for his campaign is attacking the other […]
-
Kevin Nicholson drops out of Republican race for Wisconsin governor
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2022 at 10:27 PM
Nicholson said he didn't want to wage a negative campaign to catch up to former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and business executive Tim Michels.
-
A third Dane County judge orders Michael Gableman to stop deleting records related to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2022 at 10:24 PM
Another judge is ordering former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to stop deleting records related to his review of the 2020 election.
-
How a 1,200-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota last summer is serving as a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2022 at 9:14 PM
A 1,200-year-old canoe that was discovered in Wisconsin is becoming a bridge for building better relations between tribal and state officials.
-
Wilson, Harold L. Age 82 of Wisconsin Rapids
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2022 at 8:21 PM
-
Clark, Judith “Judy” A. Age 84 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2022 at 8:20 PM
-
Konemann, Clarence “Bud” Edward Age 91 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2022 at 8:19 PM
-
Fire causes an estimated $1 million in damages at Packer City Sales in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM
Green Bay was assisted by Ashwaubenon Public Safety and firefighters from De Pere, Howard, Lawrence, New Franken, Pulaski Tri-County and Suamico
-
Improper use, disposal of fireworks blamed in Green Bay blazes that cause an estimated...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2022 at 5:27 PM
Fire at east side house, west side apartment building force a total of 14 people from their Green Bay homes
