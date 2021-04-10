Night 5 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': The host loosens up, and 'The Office' and sturgeon make it into play
Aaron Rodgers has earned $117,725 for North Valley Community Foundation from his first week of hosting ‘Jeopardy!’
Wisconsin Heights Topples Wonewoc-Center/Weston 49-6 in 8-Man Spring Football
Necedah Wins Shootout over Brookwood 44-39
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday April 9th
In 5-2 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court keeps thousands of voters on the rolls
The ruling means the Wisconsin Elections Commission will not force tens of thousands of people off the rolls near a major election, such as the 2022 contest for governor and U.S. Senate.
Just 7% of Wisconsin prisoners have received COVID-19 vaccine, despite outcry over...
Prioritizing prisoners to get the vaccine outraged Republicans, but weeks later few inmates have actually received a COVID-19 dose.
ESPN talkers discuss whether Aaron Rodgers has a brighter future with the Packers or with...
Is Aaron Rodgers good enough to be the permanent host of "Jeopardy"?
Past week has seen daily rise in Wisconsin's COVID-19 case count average
Both the daily case count and the average case count increased on Friday, as COVID-19 cases continue to trend in the wrong direction.
Three men sue Green Bay police in federal court; two say officers punched them while...
One incident happened in 2018 and two happened during arrests in January, according to three separate lawsuits claiming police brutality.
