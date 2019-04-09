Nickelbein, Tom Kenneth, Age 53 of Necedah

Tom Kenneth Knickelbein, 53 of Necedah died on Saturday April 6, 2019 at his residence in the Town of Necedah.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the Necedah Veterans Hall. Military Honors will take place at 12:30p.m. at the Necedah Veterans Hall. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services.

