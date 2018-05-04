Nicholson not backing off comments

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson is drawing fire, from military veterans. He’s not backing off. The former U-S Marine refusing to back down, from questioning the “cognitive thought process” of veterans who identify as Democrats, and claiming the Democratic Party has “rejected the Consitution.” Nicholson is also drawing criticism from Republicans, including Senate Majority […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.