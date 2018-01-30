Nicholson defends conservative conversion

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson is responding to critics who question his history with the Democratic Party and argue he’s not a real conservative. The Marine Corps veteran was an active Democrat in the 1990s and early 2000s, including work with the party at the national level. A report released Tuesday also shows he […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.