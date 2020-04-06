Nicholas Hietpas of Appleton went missing a year ago in Oconto County. The case remains a mystery
Nicholas Hietpas of Appleton went missing a year ago after driving to Oconto County and parking near a dense forest. The case remains a mystery.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
