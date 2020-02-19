Nicaraguan Immigrant in Camp Douglas Charged with Using Another’s Social Security Number
A Nicaraguan immigrant living in Camp Douglas is facing a charge of Misappropriate ID Info. On January 24th the Napa, California Police department met with a victim who claimed her identity was stolen. Their social security number was being used by someone working on a dairy farm in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. The dairy farm was contacted by Juneau County authorities. They told authorities that 30 year old Luis Rizo Tinoco had been using that social security number. Tinoco met with authorities and talked to them via a translator. Tinoco said he was issued the social security number from an unknown male for $200 when he came to Wisconsin.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Local Primary Election Results from Tuesday1 hour ago
- Wonewoc Man Faces Child Sexual Assault Charges1 hour ago
- Nicaraguan Immigrant in Camp Douglas Charged with Using Another’s Social Security Number1 hour ago
- UPDATED: Great shots from Wisconsin snowstorms: 1881 to present2 hours ago
- Marshfield Clinic grows as purchase of Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston fina...2 hours ago
- Wisconsin Senate to cut taxes, lock up more offenders and set rules for police cameras3 hours ago
- Assembly approves state regulations for pharmacy benefit managers3 hours ago
- Tiffany and Zunker will compete for 7th CD5 hours ago
- Kelly and Karofsky advance in state Supreme Court election primary5 hours ago
- State Ag Teachers Earns Kohl Fellowship Awards11 hours ago
- Assembly Passes Bill Supporting Clean Water, Economic Development11 hours ago
- Compeer to Distribute More Patronage Payments11 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.