NFL teams vote to expand postseason

NFL teams voted Tuesday to expand the postseason by two teams, beginning with the upcoming 2020 season. The vote during a league meeting held remotely follows the recommendation of the Competition Committee, Management Council Executive Committee and Media Committee on increasing the number of playoff teams from 12 to 14. Two additional Wild Card teams, […]

