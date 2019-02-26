NFL Scouting Combine kicks off today
The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off today at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The first wave of more than 300 prospects will arrive today and begin interviews with teams. Throughout this week, players will go through medical exams, Wonderlic testing and other evaluation activities. On-field workouts begin on Friday. Front office staff and coaches […]
Source: WRN.com
